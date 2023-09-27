'They’re such a power couple': Fans react as Harry Styles takes a walk with Taylor Russell holding hands in London

It has been months since the first rumors of Harry Styles dating Taylor Russell came out. To this date, none of the two have explicitly confirmed that they are dating. However, the two have been spotted sharing the limelight on multiple occasions. The recent citing comes from London, where the two were walking down the street, holding hands. Soon after, the fans were quick to praise the two and the love that they share. Here is everything to know about Harry and Taylor's new outing in London.

Harry and Taylor were spotted in London

As per Page Six, in a rare public appearance, Harry Styles and actress Taylor Russell were seen strolling hand in hand through North London on Sunday, further fueling rumors of their budding romance. Taylor Russell was a vision in a bright orange quilted Nike coat, elegantly paired with loose dark-wash jeans and black sneakers. Her brunette hair was tied back in a low bun, and she accessorized with a black handbag and stylish dark shades. Harry Styles, on the other hand, opted for a casual yet chic look, donning a black puffer jacket, dark trousers, and black sneakers. Attempting to keep a low profile, Styles wore a gray hoodie that covered his head, along with a blue baseball cap and black-framed sunglasses.

This recent sighting comes after the duo seemingly confirmed their romantic involvement at the opening of Taylor Russell's play, The Effect, at London's National Theatre back in August. Photos from the event captured moments of laughter and warmth between Styles and Russell, with some images hinting at them holding hands.

As soon as the picture was put up on the Harry Styles fans pages on Twitter (now X), users were quick to comment that they look very good together. "they’re such a power couple i’m in love." Another one wrote, "i can’t get over how perfect they are together." It was clear from the comment section that the fans approve of this couple.

Since none of the two have made an official announcement about their relationship, it will be interesting to see what is to come ahead. All updates from the world of pop culture will be given away right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

