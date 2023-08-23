'They're tellin' all our business': When Will Smith revealed how he doesn't watch wife Jada Pinkett's uncensored show

Will Smith really likes his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch Series called Red Table Talk. It's a talk show where Jada, their daughter Willow, and Jada's mom Adrienne talk about personal stuff with famous guests. They discuss things like love, mental health, and divorce. Sometimes, they even talk about their own lives. Will has even been on the show to talk with Jada about their marriage. Here’s what Will has to say about the show.

Will Smith on wife Jada’s Red Table show

Although Will said the Show Red Table is fantastic, here's the funny part - Will doesn't actually watch the show! During Jimmy Kimmel’s Live on Tuesday, Will said, "No, I don't watch it. They're tellin' all our business," He really likes the show, but he can only watch some episodes. Smith further added, "It's actually fantastic, the episodes I could bear. And they sit down, and it's really wide open, raw conversation across the generations about a cornucopia of topics."

When Jimmy Kimmel jokes about one episode where Jada talked about a past problem with watching too much adult content. Will laughed and said, "Absolutely, yeah, porn addiction I think was the topic. Yeah there was one of those," He added, "They all go into a blur, you know." Then, Jimmy asked - he wanted to know if it was more awkward to hear his daughter, his wife, or his mother-in-law talking about such personal stuff. Will just smiled and said "It's all bad.”

Earlier Will Smith has his own show on Facebook Watch called Will Smith's Bucket List, and his family is on it sometimes too. Speaking about future projects, the Men In Black star is also going to be the Genie in the new live-action Aladdin movie.

Will and Jada’s relationship

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett have been together for a very long time, over 20 years! Will says they both know that no one else can make them happy. They don't see themselves as a regular married couple anymore; they call themselves ride-or-die life partners. They believe in being open and free in their love for each other, which is different from what some people think of as a typical marriage. During GQ’s cover story Will once said they're not monogamous, meaning they don't only love each other. Instead, they have their unique way of loving and supporting each other that works for them.

