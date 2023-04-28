‘They're unhealthy for each other’: Samantha Markle on half-sister Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry

Just one week before King Charles III coronation ceremony, Meghan Markle’s half sister Samantha Markle unites with her brother and father for their ‘last ever interview’.

In an exclusive, the Duchess of Sussex speaks to Taylor Auerbach on Channel 7 to share ‘an extraordinary message’ as well as unseen family videos. In a teaser clip, Samantha talks about her thoughts on Meghan Markle’s romantic life. The full interview will preview on Sunday.

Here is everything we know about Samantha Markle’s thoughts on her half-sister Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry.

Megan Markle’s family interview

According to Samantha Markle, her half sister Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in a ‘toxic relationship’. As a video showed Meghan and Harry holding each other’s hands, Samantha said that they are really unhealthy for each other.

Despite such comments by Markle’s family members, Harry and Meghan have always kept a united front ever since they started dating in 2016. The couple now live in California along with their two children.

Channel 7 broadcaster Taylor Auerbach announced Markle’s family interview on Twitter along with explosive trailer. He wrote, ‘WORLD EXCLUSIVE: This Sunday on @7NewsSpotlight - Meghan Markle as you've never seen her before. For the first time, the Markles unite with an extraordinary message on the eve King Charles III’s coronation. These hidden tapes will stun the world! Only on @Channel7’.

The video clip starts with Meghan wearing a prom dress and tiara as she was being driven around in a convertible. Samantha claimed in the video clip that Meghan would still be a waitress if it wasn’t for their father. Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle made a plea to her daughter asking how they can fix this. Thomas Markle Jr. claimed that this interview is going to change everything.

