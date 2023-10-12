‘They’re wonderful together’: McNamara comments on Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as he prepares to produce prequel to Ocean's 11 with Barbie actors

When Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling joined forces in Barbie, their combined star power proved to be a winning formula for Warner Bros., catapulting the film to an unprecedented USD 1.4 billion in global box office revenue as per Box Office Mojo. The success of this dynamic duo has piqued the studio's interest in replicating their magic in an Ocean's 11 prequel as reported by GamesRadar+ , where they are set to share the screen once again. Although the plot specifics of the prequel remain concealed, there is an unmistakable sense of excitement and anticipation surrounding the reunion.

McNamara POV on Barbie actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

As per a report by GamesRadar+ following the 2018 release of Ocean's 8, fans have eagerly awaited the return of the beloved heist franchise. The upcoming prequel, directed by Jay Roach and written by Carrie Solomon, holds the promise of bringing back the franchise's trademark clever heists, charismatic characters, and intricate plot twists. Despite the tight-lipped approach to revealing plot details, producer Josey McNamara, an executive at LuckyChap Entertainment, assures that the team is fully committed to upholding the franchise's legacy stating, "I can't really say much. But I think we're just trying to do right by the franchise. I'm excited for people to experience it when it's ready."

However what's been generating significant interest are McNamara's comments on the reunion of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling , who displayed remarkable on-screen chemistry in Barbie. McNamara's statements have bloomed hopes for future collaborations between the two. He enthused, "They're wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing." Reportedly, the idea of these two dynamic stars reuniting is already stirring up excitement, even without insight into the prequel's storyline.

What to expect from the prequel to Ocean's 11?

The Ocean's 11 prequel, featuring Robbie and Gosling, is on the horizon, but the exact release date is yet to be officially disclosed by Warner Bros.

As for the plot, reportedly, this prequel is going for an old-school romantic adventure with a heist twist. It's set in 1960s Europe, quite a departure from the original 1960 film starring the Rat Pack and the George Clooney-led trilogy from the early 2000s, which were primarily based in Las Vegas.

