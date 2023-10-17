‘Thing I’ve realized…’: When Emma’s Stone revealed her thoughts on life after ‘30’ and how her dreams are more ‘personal’ than ‘professional’

In 2018, the world couldn't stop talking about Emma Stone. With an Oscar under her belt and a new Netflix series on the horizon, the actress was at the peak of her career. However, in an interview with Jennifer Lawrence for Elle magazine, Stone revealed a new, quieter chapter in her life, offering a glimpse into her evolving perspective as she approached her 30th birthday.

A break from the spotlight

Emma Stone, celebrated for her stellar performance in La La Land, hadn't stepped in front of a camera in six months when she spoke to Lawrence. She was savoring a quieter life away from the chaos of film sets. Instead, she found herself focusing on the things that truly mattered to her – her loved ones.

Stone's perspective on life had shifted as she entered her thirties. "Here’s another turning-30 thing I’ve realized: You pick your family," she told Lawrence. She emphasized the importance of friendships, emphasizing that the people who accompany you into the next phases of your life become your chosen family. This insight highlighted the value of genuine connections and the importance of nurturing meaningful relationships.

Personal dreams over professional ambitions

Stone had reached a point where her priorities had evolved. Her twenties had been marked by professional achievements, but her thirties were bringing a fresh perspective. She shared, "I think it’s been a good time to get a little perspective because things were so heavy work-wise for the past few years. And honestly, so many of my dreams are now personal and less professional." She had shifted her focus from planning her career for the next ten years to simply embracing the journey and relinquishing control over the outcome.

a surprising twist, Stone confessed that her perspective on having a family had shifted as she matured. "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," she admitted. As a teenager, she had been resolute about not getting married or having children. However, with the approach of her thirties, she found herself yearning for a family of her own, remarking, "I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

Emma Stone, like many entering their thirties, was experiencing a shift in her outlook on life. Her words resonated with those who were also on the cusp of a new decade, reminding us all that life is a continuous journey, filled with personal growth and evolving dreams.

