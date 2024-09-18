'Things Are Finally Changing': Aubrey O'Day Shares Inspiring Message After Sean Diddy Combs' Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Aubrey O’Day shared in an unfiltered and candid message on social media, expressing a “win for women” after the arrest of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on September 16, Monday in Manhattan.

The 40-year-old shared her message on X on the same day Diddy was arrested. She wrote, “The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing.”

However, this does not mark her first time expressing something against the Bad Boy Records founder as the singer has been vocal about how she felt about the rapper for many years. Back in 2008, Aubrey appeared on MTV’s Making The Band and Diddy removed her from Danity Kane group after her fallout with him and the other members of the band.

Back in June, the 40-year-old singer expressed to People magazine about not feeling “vindicated” by the abuse and sex trafficking accusation against the Last Night vocalist. She shared that there was “no vindication” when one is a victim of an individual. She added, “Anyone being exposed, or any truths being told, don't change the reality of what you experienced.”

Aubrey further stated that it’s an everlasting thing that one has to wake up each day and choose to "evolve past.” She mentioned the trauma not going away and it being more like a trauma of childhood. The singer continued saying that they don't like to think that it goes away in their thirties but in reality, one starts having realization of how worse it actually is in their thirties.

A source recently opened up to the outlet about Cassie Ventura having hopes that justice would prevail. The insider told the publication about the strength it took for the Me & U singer to be the first individual to open up and accuse the rapper, who she dated for 10 years.

The source shared that it was frightening in a very real sense and there have been multiple individuals who have protected Diddy for a long period of time. The insider did not exaggerate to say that her life was in jeopardy through everything.

Furthermore, they expressed that it being extremely difficult for Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, who has been a huge support to her. For the unversed, the pair tied the knot in 2019.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

