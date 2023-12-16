Things get heated between Cardi B and Offset again: Bodak Yellow rapper slams her estranged husband online

Even though everything seemed fine between Cardi B and Offset after their patch-up in 2020, the duo appear to have problems in their relationship again. It started suddenly with the two of them unfollowing each other on Instagram and Cardi posting a few cryptic message stories on her social media account.

Earlier this week, the rapper-actress confirmed her split from her husband. The couple, who have two children together, seem to be having a rough time as Cardi took to X (formerly Twitter) today to write a few scathing posts.

Cardi B’s Instagram live and X post

Married since 2018, Cardi B and Offset have had their fair share of ups and downs, including cheating allegations and public apologies. Things seem to be serious this time as not only did the couple unfollow each other's social media accounts, but Cardi also officially called it quits and confirmed their split.

Yesterday, the rapper came live from her Instagram account and got really emotional talking about her estranged husband. She said, "This motherf***er really likes to play games with me at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident," as her voice became thick with emotion. Further, she pointed out how her husband's actions were painful, especially when she was in an emotionally vulnerable place. Cardi pointed out, "He like to play games with me because he knows I'm not an easy girl."

Cardi B's hurt and frustrations also came out in the form of some X (Twitter) posts where the rapper did not hold back. She wrote in a post, "@OffsetYRN you a b***h a*s n***a...and trust me imma f**kin take it there. Muf**as will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn," mentioning her husband and seeming hurt over how he treated her.

What is the cause of the Cardi B-Offset split?

Netizens think the split between the couple stemmed from rapper Blueface's allegations, in which he said Offset was involved with Chrisean Rock, the mother of his child. The accusations, coupled with the fact that Offset also appeared to be cozy with model London Perry, seemed to have finally pushed Cardi to take such a drastic measure.

Cardi B said she feels like she has been single for a while now and did not know how to tell the fans in a previous Instagram live. She was honest with her fans and seemed hurt over her husband's actions. This all came to a head yesterday when she finally accused and slammed her estranged husband publicly on multiple platforms.

The Bongos singer also said, "You been f**king feeling yourself you b**ch as na because of your b**ch as album and s**t and you really been f**king been doing me dirty after so many f**king years that I m*therf**king helped your a*s. Not even a f**king thank you that I got from you b**ch a*s."

Cardi's angry rant seemed to have stemmed from pent-up frustrations about her husband's behavior that she wanted to let out. Offset, who has been quiet during this ordeal, has not yet responded to the outbursts. Even though the two have had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, it seems to be the end of the line for them.

