'Think It Is Possible': Suits Star Patrick J Adams Teases Potential Suits Movie; Cast And Creator Also Show Interest

The newfound success of Suits after its arrival on Netflix last year paved the way for an L.A.-based spin-off series, and from what we hear, a Suits movie, at this point in time, would not be a far-fetched dream. For whatever it's worth, the confirmation about a probable Suits movie came from none other than Patrick J. Adams, who charmed the viewers as Mike Ross in the beloved legal drama that aired on USA Network between 2011 and 2019.

At a retrospective Tudum panel reunion on Sunday, May 2, featuring Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Amanda Schull, and Abigail Spencer in Austin, Texas, a fan asked if the cast and creators would ever be down for a Suits movie, as other USA Network shows have been turned into cinematic projects. Below is what Adams said.

‘It is possible’ — Patrick J. Adams teases a Suits movie

"Yes, and I say that being a person who has no power or authority, but obviously there's a Suits: L.A. show that is being made that is the focus of [Suits creator] Aaron [Korsh]. I think he would agree," Adams, 42, said in response to the aforementioned fan question, adding that Korsh is definitely interested in the idea of a Suits movie with the original band.

The movie, however, is “gonna depend on a million things,” he added. “But is it possible? I think it is possible,” he affirmed. And when Adams was asked if other cast members were interested, he pointed at Hill, who played Alex Williams, and said, “This band member is down.”

Suits, for those unaware, followed the character of Mike Ross (Adams), who, despite lacking the required educational qualifications, finds himself working alongside a high-profile Manhattan attorney, Harvey Specter.

Suits on Netflix and Sidebar: A Suits watch podcast

During the panel reunion, the cast of Suits also announced that Season 9 of the show will join the first eight seasons on Netflix starting July 1. Additionally, there's Rafferty and Adams’ Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast in the pipeline, which will see the stars viewing the series for the first time.

Suits, produced by UCP for USA Network, ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019. It also starred Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, and Gina Torres. Last year, after its debut on Netflix, the series topped the streamer's charts for multiple weeks and surpassed 45 billion viewing minutes on Netflix and Peacock combined.

As for the Suits spin-off series, the show, per the official logline, follows Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself, representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.

