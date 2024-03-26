'Thinking About Bradley Cooper': Carol Burnett Jokes About The One Thing She Wants To Do Before Turning 91

Get ready to chuckle as we dive into the delightful world of Carol Burnett’s birthday plans! The iconic comedy legend, known for her infectious laughter and quick wit, has a hilariously unexpected wish for her 91st birthday. During a recent chat on Live with Kelly and Mark, Burnett dropped a playful bombshell that has everyone talking about it. Let’s take a closer look at what’s on Carol’s mind as she gears up to celebrate another birthday.

A comedic birthday wish

Carol Burnett, who is 90 years old, went on Live with Kelly and Mark to talk about her new show Palm Royale on Apple TV+. During her appearance on the show, she shared her desire to do something special before she turns 91. While chatting with the hosts she jokingly mentioned that she wants to meet Bradley Cooper before her next birthday.

A cheeky history

Well, this isn’t the first time Burnett has teased about her birthday wishes. Ripa’s husband and co-host Mark Consuelos mentioned how Burnett had a funny answer to the question about what she wanted to do before turning 90. He said, “You know, I listened to the podcast…I loved hearing your stories. And you said something very funny, that, ‘Is there something you wanted to do that you haven’t done yet before you turn 90?’ And you said, George Clooney.”

To which Ripa asked Clooney if she ever contacted Burnett and to that, Clooney said, “No, but now I’m thinking about Bradley Cooper”

The official morning show of Bradley Cooper

Kelly Ripa, a longtime friend of Burnett, eagerly supported her birthday wish. Ripa playfully encouraged Cooper to reach out to Burnett, knowing that Live with Kelly and Mark is considered the “official morning show of Bradley Cooper.”

She said, “He loves this show. Brad? Give Carol a call. And you know which phone to use.”

There’s just one thing stopping Burnett from making her 91st birthday wish come true: she has been happily married to Brian Miller for more than 20 years. “I don’t think it’ll work with my husband,” the actress joked.

A Hollywood legend

As the conversation unfolded, Ripa and co-host Mark Consuelos marveled at Burnett’s legendary status in Hollywood. From her groundbreaking variety show to her iconic comedic performances, Burnett’s impact on the entertainment industry is undeniable.

As Burnett approaches her 91st birthday, she maintains a youthful spirit and gratitude for her health. Reflecting on her age, Burnett expressed joy in having all her body parts intact, emphasizing her contentment with her physical and mental well-being. As she approaches her milestone birthday, fans eagerly await more delightful moments from the beloved comedy icon.

Cooper’s relationship status

While Burnett dreams of meeting Cooper, the Hollywood heartthrob seems to be romantically involved with model Gigi Hadid. Although Cooper hasn’t confirmed his relationship status, he and Hadid have been sparking dating rumors since October 2023.

