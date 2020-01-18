Third instalment of Nicolas Cage starrer National Treasure reportedly in works; Details inside

Disney has reportedly started working on National Treasure 3 and the film will be scripted by Bad Boys for Life’s screenwriter. Read on to know more.

Nearly 13 years after the sequel of National Treasure hit the big screens, the makers are finally working on the third installment of the Nicolas Cage starrer franchise. The film will presumably feature the 56-year-old in the lead role once again. Considering the first two installments of the film, the third film will also presumably revolve around Cage’s character trying to solve yet another thrilling mystery, and in the process giving us some high power action sequences. According to a report by Variety, “Bad Boys for Life” screenwriter Chris Bremner has been roped in to pen the script.

The first National Treasure film was released in 2004. And while it wasn’t extensively praised the critics, the fans loved the film and couldn’t get enough of it. They fell for Cage’s archaeologist character’s charm and the film ended up doing a satisfactory business at the box office. “I’m gonna steal the Declaration of Independence,” turned out to be one of Cage’s famous dialogues from the film. The plot of the film followed cage as he searched for a treasure which he later discovers is linked to a historic document. As part of the treasure hunt, he also locks horns with a rival.

The franchise’s sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets, which came out in 2007, was again criticised by the critics but was saved by its loyal fan base yet again. And it seems like the makers are again ready to dive in for another film expecting the fans to again welcome the film with open arms. However, the studio has not released any official statement announcing the film. Cage was also not available to give any comment on the upcoming movie.

