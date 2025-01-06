THIS 2024 Breakout Female Singer Being Eyed to Perform at BRIT Awards, Source Reveals

It seems that this year’s Brit Awards will be nothing short of an entertaining ride, as a source revealed to The Sun that Chappell Roan might potentially be performing during the event. The source shared, “The hope is that contracts can be signed in the next few weeks.”

If this comes to fruition, Roan ’s fans would undoubtedly be ecstatic to watch her take the stage at such a prestigious award ceremony. The songstress has gained global popularity, especially after the release of The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. Many people still groove to her hit songs, including Pink Pony Club, Hot to Go, and her latest single, Good Luck, Babe!

In addition to her vocal talent, Roan has also gained viral attention for her bold appearances and iconic fashion statements, which she showcases in her songs, performances, and during awards shows.

An insider revealed to The Sun that it was an incredible year for female artists, and the Brit Awards aim to “celebrate that.” The insider added that Chappell Roan has become such an important figure in music over the past year that the “organizers have been pushing the boat out to secure a performance.”

The insider also shared, “So far, it is looking good,” adding that Roan is known for delivering stunning performances. Having a huge American artist like her on the stage would be “a real coup.”

As of now, the nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony are expected to be announced later this month, and the songstress is rumored to be a potential contender for categories such as International Artist and International Song, according to Daily Mail.

The Brit Awards' official website confirms that the show will take place on Saturday, March 1, 2025, live from The O2 arena. Fans can watch the grand ceremony on ITV1 and ITVX.

