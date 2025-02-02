THIS Black Panther Actress Joins the Cast of John Cena-Starrer Matchbox; Find Out

The exciting upcoming venture Matchbox, which also stars fan-favorite John Cena, has added a new member to its cast—none other than Danai Gurira, famous for her roles in Black Panther and The Walking Dead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Along with Cena and Gurira, other stars joining the cast include Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, and more, as reported by the aforementioned publication.

According to the outlet, the film will be directed by Sam Hargrave and is set to be filmed in multiple locations, including Slovakia and Hungary, this winter. Matchbox is described as a live-action take on the Mattel car toy line. Matchbox, which was invented in 1953 and acquired by Mattel in 1997. The company had initially competed with its own line, Hot Wheels.

While the storyline remains under wraps, the venture is reportedly described as an action-filled adventure that follows a group of friends who must prevent a global disaster while rediscovering their friendship.

According to the report, David Coggeshall, who also wrote The Family Plan, has penned the screenplay along with Jonathan Tropper, known for writing The Adam Project.

Matchbox will be produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Jules Day and Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films, per the publication.

On the professional front, Gurira’s latest project includes reprising her iconic role as Michonne in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, an AMC limited series.

