'This business is brutal': When Winona Ryder revealed people told her 'it’s going to be impossible to come back' to Hollywood after a break

With the release of Netflix's Stranger Things, the world was talking about 1990s Hollywood star Winona Ryder making a comeback. As the actress emerged from a hiatus, she had earlier made her name with movies like Edward Scissorhands and Girl, Interrupted. Talking about her comeback, the actress revealed how people told her that it would be impossible to come back to the entertainment industry. However, she defied all the odds and bounced back stronger than ever with the role of Joyce Byers in the much-loved series.

Winona Ryder shared how people told her it would be impossible to come back

Detailing her journey, the 90s Hollywood icon was in conversation with Harper Bazar . In the past, Winona had struggled to find the right transition to adult roles as she eventually moved to San Francisco for her hiatus to explore interests beyond acting. However, as she was set to make her comeback with the Netflix series. She went on to share all about how people told her. “This business is brutal,” Winona Ryder started.

The Stranger Things actress was said that if she would take a break, and slow down, she would ultimately put a stop to her career. As she paused between the conversation, Winona added, “And then it did slow down. So then you’re hearing, ‘It’s going to be impossible to come back.’ And then that changes to ‘You’re not even part of the conversation.’ Like, it was brutal.” With all that, her performance has given a befitting reply to everyone who was questioning her capabilities as an actor when she was on a break.

Why did Winona Ryder take a break?

After making her debut in 1986's Lucas, the actress was in the headlines for her relationship with Johnny Depp . By the time she was 18, Ryder became a household name as the press poured over every detail of her life like her relationship with Depp, her films, her body, and more. For the actress, fame was something that can be isolating as she once said, “There was a time when I would go for a hike and I wouldn't even know that I was being photographed."

