This Character's Surprise Cameo in The White Lotus Season 3 Premiere Episode Will Blow Your Mind

Spoiler alert for The White Lotus season 3 premiere episode, Same Spirits, New Forms.

The latest season of The White Lotus left fans gasping in the premiere episode itself. Jon Gries, who played the antagonist and most hated character on the show, Greg, made a surprise cameo in The White Lotus Season 3.

Hotel guest Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), who had fought with her boyfriend Rick (Walton Goggins), was drinking her sorrows away at a bar in the Thailand resort alone—until she found solace in a fellow guest, a beautiful young model named Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), who had a similar experience with her significant other.

As the girls bonded over their shared frustration with their grumpy boyfriends, Chloe revealed that she stayed with her partner in a home at the top of the hill, and they only visited the resort to dine at the restaurant. When she pointed out her older boyfriend sitting across the room, it was revealed to be none other than Greg (Jon Gries), the diabolical antagonist of the previous seasons.

Greg first appeared in The White Lotus Season 2 as a guest at the Maui resort. There, he managed to seduce a wealthy but naive guest, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), with an ulterior motive in mind.

After tying the knot, the duo arrived at the White Lotus resort in Sicily for a holiday in Season 2. Little did Tanya know that her dreamy vacation would spiral out of control, turning into the biggest mistake of her life—and ultimately leading to her death. Greg orchestrated a plot to have Tanya killed to inherit her wealth, and tragically, his plan worked in his favor.

Now, Greg has the wealth, a new life, and a hot younger girlfriend—just as he planned. However, could his arrival at the White Lotus resort change his fate for the worse? Although Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) had only a brief encounter with Greg, what if she recognizes him?

Will Tanya finally get the justice she deserves? That would be satisfying to watch!

The White Lotus is available to stream on Max.