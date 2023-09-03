'This girl deserves a little endless summer vacation': Miley Cyrus reveals childhood work schedule for USD 1 billion show in trip down memory lane'This girl deserves a little endless summer vacation': Miley Cyrus reveals childhood work schedule for USD 1 billion show in trip down memory lane

Miley Cyrus is on a promotions streak post the release of her new single, Used to be Young. While the song was an immediate hit, there were fans who said that this was not her best song yet. There have been tracks that had a much better melody to them. So, in the same lane, the singer and actress took to her TikTok feed to share a sit-down, where she is read out her schedule from the time that she worked in Disney's Hannah Montana. This is of the time when Miley was merely 12 years old. Here is how she recalls the time. Read on.

Miley Cyrus' schedule during Hannah Montana shoots

The video started with Miley clarifying that she is reading out a schedule. She opens the schedule with "Friday, January 5th, 5:30 AM, hair and makeup in my hotel. 7 AM we get picked up, 7:15 I'm on the news, 7:45 I have another live interview." The singer continues reading the details of her day from beginning to end. "8:15, I have another interview. 8:45, another interview. 9:30 to 11 AM, meeting with editors, back to the hotel." With this, she explained how the day was. Miley continued, "Okay I have to do an interview, but the reporters are all 5th grade students."

Until this point, not even half of her day was completed. She then goes on to read about the lunch interview with her dad from 1 to 2:30 AM. The day goes by with two more shoots and records for the Fathers' day issue. Finally, it is at 6:15 that young Miley has her last interview. With this, the next day begins at 7 AM once again and ends at 7:30 PM. For all this, Miley only had to say "I'm a lot of things, but lazy ain't one of them." To this, the team from behind the cameras appreciates Miley for being such hardworking even at the time when she was young.

Miley finally closes the schedule only to suggest that this girl needs a vacation. In her own words, she states, "I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation." When the video found its way to Reddit, the fans had a lot to say about Miley's overscheduled childhood. One user wrote, "That sounds exhausting, I totally understand why she doesn’t want to tour nowadays." Another one added, "Poor thing didn’t get much of a childhood, did she?" It seemed like Miley was also on the same page with the fans.

ALSO READ: 'I just clung to what I had left': When Miley Cyrus revealed she married Liam Hemsworth because of their Malibu House