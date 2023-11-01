'This girl is the nastiest sk*nk b*tch..': Hailey Bieber recreates iconic Mean Girls poster and burn book page, fans call it 'iconic'

With each new Halloween costume reveal, celebrities have been upping the stakes and fans are loving the creativity. Hailey Bieber has always put a lot of effort into the looks she chooses for the week and even this time around, she didn't disappoint. She posted her final look for the occasion on her social media and fans cannot help but call it iconic. The model channeled her Mean Girls energy for the final Halloween costume of the year.

Hailey Bieber recreates iconic Mean Girls poster and burn book page

Hailey took to her Instagram to share her recreated version of the Mean Girls poster and the Burn Book page. "She doesn't even go here! [ghost face emoji] HAPPY HALLOWEEN. [sparkles emoji]," she captioned the post honoring the 2004 classic comedy film Mean Girls. The first slide of her post featured her posing on the poster just like the lead stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert do in the original version.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber donned black minidress with balaclava while husband Justin sported deer onesie as pair channel Halloween vibes during night out

In the front, Hailey stood wearing a red henley top and jeans as she replicated Lohan's role of Cady Heron. She also replicated the Plastics namely Regina George, Gretchen Wieners, and Karen Smith. The Rhode founder flaunted classic pink outfits and mini skirts for the same. The second image was a recreation of the Burn Book, a diary in the film that was used to spread hate about the students. The image featured was of Hailey herself.

Fans call Hailey Bieber's Halloween look 'iconic'

Additionally, the dialogue written was another reference to the movie. "This girl is the nastiest sk*nk b*tch I've ever met. Do not trust HER! She is a fugly slut!" the red ink stated and the photo of her had devil horns and a mustache drawn on. Lori Harvey commented, "Yep!" while Justine Skye replied, "ate." Fans were also quick to express their thoughts. One user said, "you had one chance to do the funniest thing in the World and you did it omg."

Another wrote, "QUEEN BEHAVIOR!!!! i love u so much it’s not even funny anymore." A third felt, "You're the best [fire emoji]," while a fifth chimed in, "OHHHH THIS IS SUCH A POWERFUL MOVE." Another user noted, "SCREAMING CAUSE SHES SO ICONIC FOR THAT." Meanwhile, this wasn't her only Halloween look this year. Earlier she posted her October photo dump and revealed her vampire-themed red and black corset outfit.

This was followed by her Pebbles Flintsones costume with husband Justin, who matched her as Bamm-Bamm Rubble from The Flinstones. The 26-year-old also recreated Carmen Electra's role from the film Scary Movie and posted images wearing white lace lingerie like the character. Fans have been enjoying each of her looks from this year's festival.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Justin Bieber attend Halloween party without wife Hailey in a snorkel and flippers costume? Here's what we know