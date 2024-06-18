'This Guy Is A Tragic Clown': Tom Hardy Explains Why His Character In The Bikeriders Has Bugs Bunny-Like Voice

Tom Hardy is someone who is globally appreciated for his characters in movies as well as in series, but moreover, he is someone who is also known for his odd voice that he has used for a few of his roles on screen. Recently, the actor did something similar in his upcoming and anticipated movie, The Bikeriders.

While detailing his role and its tone, Hardy explained how he wanted his character to be unexpected but at the same time someone strong and powerful.

Tom Hardy about his The Bikeriders character

Tom Hardy will soon be seen in the movie The Bikeriders. The London-born actor will be portraying a character named Johnny, who is the leader of a biking gang. While many have expected his character to have a strong voice, the actor himself has come up speaking about why he tried an odd accent and voice yet another time.

Talking about Johnny from The Bikeriders, the 46-year-old star stated that all those who are going to watch the movie might have a perception about how it's going to be about “leather” with great music and sexy hair. However, he then added, “The obvious choice for somebody like me is to go to the counterpoint of all those. This guy is a tragic clown.”

Further detailing the character, the Peaky Blinders actor mentioned how he wanted to explore the weakness, embarrassment, and pathetic element within his role, for which he then tried a “little bit creepy” voice that also sounds like “Bugs Bunny”, making the stud “un-studly.”

This was also an attempt by the Mad Max: Fury Road actor to identify his uniqueness.

Tom Hardy's previous roles

Previously, Tom Hardy has implemented the same for his characters from movies like Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, in which he played the role of an antagonist, Bane.

The This Means War actor then tried and again put an accent for his role in The Revenant, where he was seen alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and then also in Lawless.

The Bikeriders is a movie based on the photobook by Danny Lyon of the same name. The film is directed by Jeff Nichols and stars Austin Butler, and Jodie Comer, along with Norman Reedus, Mike Faist, Michael Shannon, and more.

You can hit the cinema this weekend to watch The Bikeriders, which will be released on June 21, 2024.

