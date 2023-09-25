‘This industry is so disappointing...’: When Selena Gomez took a stand for BFF Taylor Swift after Kim Kardashian Snapchat controversy

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are ultimate best friend goals. The two are always there for each other. The duo always stood for one another. From cheering for one another at award shows to being with each other through dull moments, Similarly, Gomez once stood up for her BFF Taylor Swift when Kim Kardashian posted a Snapchat video after Kanye West had used Swift’s name. Gomez jumped on Twitter (now X) and took a stand for the Blank Space singer.

Selena Gomez defended Taylor Swift after Kim Kardashian shared a Snapchat video

In 2016, after teasing for weeks that she had proof Taylor Swift approved Kanye West's Famous lyrics, Kim Kardashian released footage that appeared to show West and Swift speaking on the phone, in which Swift agreed to West’s proposals (though, to be fair, there was no evidence of him telling her the exact lyric of him making "that b*tch famous"). The Blank Space singer had responded, claiming that she did not approve the precise words because the music was never played for her. To which West simply recited a portion of the song.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor's squad was defending her. Selena Gomez expressed her displeasure with Hollywood on Twitter Friday night, asking, "Why can't people use their voice for something that f**king matters?" Though she did not specifically name anyone—Swift, West, or Kardashian—Twitter believed she was alluding to them.

Gomez wrote on Twitter (now X), “There are more important things to talk about... Why can't people use their voice for something that f**king matters?”

She then wrote, “Truth is the last thing we need right now—hatred, in any form.” Gomez then shared another tweet in which she said, “This industry is so disappointing yet the most influential smh (shaking my head)."

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian's Snapchat controversy

One night in 2016, Kim Kardashian released footage of Taylor Swift talking to Kanye West before his song Famous was released. Kardashian released that footage in support of his then-husband Kanye West, saying that he had gotten Swift’s blessing before he released the song.

In the video, a very distorted Swift is heard saying, "I appreciate you informing me about it. That's really nice. It's all very tongue-in-cheek either way."

Although Swift did not appear in the film, Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, did. He was seen talking politely to Swift about a song lyric. She is uplifting. He's beaming. Taylor Swift and Kanye West got along well. The only problem is that, according to Swift, this conversation never took place.

Swift stated at the time, through her representative, that "Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single 'Famous' on her Twitter account." She declined, warning him against releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic meaning."

Kardashian's recordings were shot before West and Swift's argument, which occurred in 2016. West had written a song called Famous with lyrics that hinted he had s*x with Swift and that she became famous because he interrupted her speech at the 2009 VMAs.

