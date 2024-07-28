'This Is A Circus...': Vanessa Williams Reveals She Faced 'Tremendous Amounts' Of 'Pressure' And 'Shame' After Her Photo Scandal

Singer and actress Vanessa Williams is taking a trip down memory lane and reflecting on her much-talked-about scandal during the Miss America pageant. The Ugly Betty actress revealed that her life had been tough and that she faced tremendous amounts of pressure and shame because of the photo scandal.

Vaness Williams has had a long and successful career. The actress who made history by becoming the first black winner of the Miss America beauty pageant has had her share of ups and downs. While winning the show catapulted her into the limelight, one nightmare incident also put her through public and social hell.

But now, Williams is reflecting on the impact of the incident, and she is here to tell the young generation that there is always hope and light at the end of a dark tunnel, even after a public humiliation.

The 61-year-old actress sat down for an exclusive interview with People, and Vanessa spoke about the incident that shook her life back forty years ago.

Vanessa Williams's revelation in the aftermath of her photo scandal

A wild photo leak scandal led to Williams' resignation from the pageant in July 1984. Years later, Vanessa Williams admitted that she was heartbroken at how things played out. While talking to the portal, she said, "There was a tremendous amount of onus, pressure, shame, and judgment.”

The singer then thought about the fateful press conference in 1984, when the media surrounded her, and all she could think to herself was that it was a circus. She intended to add a bit of levity to things and do her best in the face of humiliation.

Williams, who was only 21 at the time, also said that starting a career after such a public failure was tough. She credits her family and friends, who have been there for her in every way possible, with her success. She also says that it is the people around her who make her happy and keep her grounded.

Vanessa spoke about how tough it was to be confident about herself, especially when there was tremendous pressure around her and a lot of people trying to shame her.

Williams said, "The stuff around you doesn't change who you are. Other people's opinions don't change who you are. You know what you're made of. So let the dust settle, let the noise quiet down, and you'll have your opportunity. So sit in that peace of mind knowing that 'I haven't changed. I'll show them one day.'”

Sure enough, she kept on working, and eventually, after knocking on all of those doors while also establishing a family, Williams launched a successful music career and achieved her dream of appearing on Broadway after starring in Kiss of the Spider Woman in 1994.

What Was Vanessa Williams’ Miss America Pageant Scandal?

After winning the Miss America Pageant and creating history as the first Black woman to win it, she was considered a role model and celebrated for her work quickly after winning the competition. But ten months into her reign as Miss America, an unfortunate incident that was essentially a violation of her privacy.

On July 13, 1984, she discovered that nude images she'd taken years earlier under the promise of secrecy had been sold and would soon be published in Penthouse magazine, ruining her spotless image and casting doubt on her role model image.

So, Williams announced her resignation in a press conference and, since then, has openly talked about the cause and effect of her scandal. Vanessa will play the role of Miranda Priestly in the musical adaptation of the Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway movie, The Devil Wears Prada.

