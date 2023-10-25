‘This is a lot’: Travis Kelce’s brother Jason is worried for his ‘safety’ amid romantic relationship with Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce talked about his unease regarding his brother Travis Kelce's safety amid his high-profile romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift. In an interview with NBC Sports on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles center discussed the growing intensity of Travis's relationship with the singer and the media attention it has garnered.

Jason Kelce on Taylor Swift's relationship with his brother

Jason Kelce expressed mixed feelings about his brother's budding relationship with Taylor Swift. On one hand, he is genuinely happy for Travis, as this relationship excites him and genuinely matters to him. However, the overwhelming scrutiny and constant media attention surrounding their romance have raised alarms for Jason. Jason said, “On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.’” He continued, “There’s paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I’m like, ‘Is that really necessary information to share? This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with.”

Safety concerns for Travis Kelce

There is a lot of public interest in Travis and Taylor's relationship that has led Travis' brother Jason to be concerned about the safety of his brother. Jason said, “So, on one hand, [I’m] really, really happy for my brother and where he’s at in his current situation with Taylor. But on the other hand, there’s some, I think, alarms sometimes with how you know, over-in-pursuit people can be. There are some alarms, sometimes, with how over-in-pursuit people can be,” continued Jason, who co-hosts his “New Heights” podcast with brother Travis. Overall, he can deal with some of this. As long as it’s not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”

Recently, in a bid to get more privacy, Travis purchased a $6 million mansion in Kansas City, to keep his personal life away from the public. As Swift attended Kelce's latest football match she wore a friendship bracelet featuring Travis's jersey number, and the pair exited the stadium hand in hand in coordinated red outfits. This further proves that Swift and Kelce's romance is going strong.

