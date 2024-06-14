'This Is God's Plan': Project Runway Judge Reveals She Is Expecting Second Child

Elaine Welteroth, 37, is expecting her second baby! The Project Runway judge announced her exciting news during her speech at the birthFUND Brunch Fundraiser on Thursday, June 13. Her heartfelt announcement marked a special moment for the event.

A joyful surprise

Elaine shared that the pregnancy was unexpected. "This was not part of my plan. This is God's plan," she said. She discovered her pregnancy while building birthFUND. “My baby’s going to be part of the first birthFUND cohort. So, let’s go! Let’s go,” she added with enthusiasm. Elaine’s trusted midwives, Kimberly and Allegra, will support her again.

Elaine and her husband, Jonathan Singletary, welcomed their first baby, Silver Isley, in April 2022. They shared their joy with an Instagram video filled with sweet moments from their pregnancy journey.

Elaine feels much better in her second pregnancy. Speaking to PEOPLE, she said that she is feeling so much better this time around. She has been a midwife from the start, unlike her first pregnancy, where she discovered midwifery in her third trimester. “My experience of pregnancy has transformed because I have access,” Elaine explained.

Building birthFUND

Elaine’s journey to becoming a mom of two has intertwined with her work on birthFUND, an initiative to fund midwifery for new moms. She reflected on how being in the building stages of birthFUND impacted her pregnancy. "I think I'm just in such a different stage of life. My mindset is in a different place," she said. Elaine found out about her pregnancy while she was working tirelessly to build her team and make hires.

Despite the surprise, Elaine embraced the news. She said, "I guess this is part of the bigger master plan, and it deepened the meaning of this work because it felt even more personal." She feels a strong connection to the family birthFUND support, as they will be giving birth at the same time. “We’re going to be doing this together,” she said, highlighting the shared journey.

Elaine Welteroth’s family and her work with birthFUND continue to grow, bringing joy and purpose to her life.

