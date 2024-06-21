'This Is Going To Ruin The Tour': Report Of Justin Timberlake's Arresting Officer Not Knowing Who He Was Sparks Hilarious Memefest Online

Justin Timberlake's recent encounter with law enforcement has sparked online jokes and memes, especially since reports indicate that the officer failed to recognize the Grammy-winning artist.

Officer's surprise at Timberlake's fame

According to Page Six, the police officer who stopped Justin Timberlake for driving while intoxicated on Long Island, New York, was initially unaware of the star's celebrity status. A source told Page Six that Timberlake muttered under his breath, "This is going to ruin the tour," to which the officer inquired, "What tour?" Timberlake then clarified: "The world tour."

The reported exchange quickly became viral among social media users, resulting in a flood of memes and jokes across platforms. Many people found it amusing that Timberlake allegedly assumed that law enforcement was aware of his ongoing tour plans. Quips like "this is going to ruin the tour" spread rapidly, with users applying the phrase to a variety of everyday inconveniences and situations.

Here are some of the reactions and memes on Twitter:

Timberlake's arrest sparked a furious reaction on the internet. Users on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and other social media channels shared memes referencing everything from the Trolls films to pop culture moments such as Adam Driver's memorable scene in Marriage Story. The phrase "this is going to ruin the tour" quickly became a popular response to minor setbacks.

Details of the arrest: Timberlake's encounter with law enforcement

Timberlake was arrested after leaving The American Hotel in Sag Harbor on June 18, allegedly after an evening with friends. The arrest involved allegations of driving while intoxicated, with Timberlake admitting to drinking one martini before attempting to follow friends home. The arresting officer observed signs of impairment during the stop, including bloodshot eyes, the odor of alcohol, and poor performance on sobriety tests, according to the arrest report obtained by PEOPLE.

Timberlake, known for hits like Cry Me a River and Can't Stop the Feeling, is facing DWI charges, as well as citations for running a stop sign and failing to maintain his lane. His legal counsel, attorney Edward Burke Jr., has stated that he is prepared to vigorously defend Timberlake against the allegations, indicating that legal proceedings are ongoing.

