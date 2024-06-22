'This Is Gonna Ruin': Justin Timberlake's Pre-Arrest Las Vegas Show Goes Viral As Fans Speculate Reason Behind His Peculiar Expression

Justin Timberlake has made headlines in the past few weeks over his DWI arrest. However, the pop star’s pre-arrest Las Vegas concert pictures resurfaced on the internet, where fans speculated Timberlake was under the influence. The photos of the singer show his peculiar expressions with bloodshot eyes.

Moreover, the videos from the event showed Timberlake in an unwell state, with his eyes being glassy and red. Earlier this week, the Better Place singer spent a night in custody after failing the sobriety test and denying a breathalyzer.

Fans react to Justin Timberlake’s old pictures from Las Vegas concert

Soon after Justin Timberlake’s pictures went viral, concerned fans took to their social media accounts to react to the photos and videos from the Las Vegas concert. One of the users of X wrote, “He had something in his system,' after watching footage of his Las Vegas performance; 'I'm convinced.' 'Dude is cooked.”

The other fan of the singer shared, “Timberlake is going through something... Wonder what skeletons he's been hiding, and look at his eyes!! No doubt Justin had something in his system!!”

The other fan wrote, “This is going to ruin the tour.”

Mocking the singer, a user shared, "Do I look high? Nah, you good, bro.”

In addition, the users made fun of Timberlake's mugshot, which was made public by law enforcement following his arrest for DWI. A user thought, “He needs to invest in some sunglasses, lol.”

Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake was pulled over on a Tuesday night by a police official in an alleged case of drinking and driving. The singer rushed through the red light and scratched his BMW tires on the streets of Sag Harbor in New York City. The musician was arrested that night and kept in custody.

The sources close to Timberlake shared that the singer was restless the entire night and couldn’t sleep one bit. The source revealed, "He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody.”

They further added, “He's insisting he only had one drink, and it wasn't some wild night out.”

The singer was granted bail but ought to appear in court on July 26.

