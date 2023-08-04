THIS is how Busta Rhymes was motivated to lose weight after an intimate moment with his wife

Busta Rhymes recently opened up about how an intimate moment with his wife led to the rapper adopting a healthier lifestyle. Rhymes has lost 100 pounds in the last year as part of his health and wellness mission. In 2019, the Touch It rapper weighed around 340 pounds at his heaviest. Busta stated in an interview on Wednesday that he began to gain weight after the death of his father in 2014.

Busta Rhymes reveals his life-changing moment

During an interview with Men's Health, the famed emcee described the near-death incident that made him realize he had a serious health problem. Busta described losing his father in 2014 and developing unhealthy eating and drinking habits to cope with the bereavement during the pandemic, which he admitted he never properly dealt with.

Due to the Dungeon Dragon's poor lifestyle choices, the artist developed polyps on his voice chords, resulting in a 90 percent blockage in his throat. His life flashed before his eyes during an intimate moment with an ex-lover that left him gasping for air, and he called that moment "mindf**k."

Busta Rhymes recalled the incident and revealed, "I was getting ready to have an intimate moment with my ex one night, and I had a breathing problem after the intimate interaction. I was having a hard time breathing, so I got up and walked out of the bedroom so she wouldn't panic seeing me trying to stay calm.”

He added, “I was trying to inhale, but it didn't seem to be working. I thought I was having an asthma attack, but I wasn't. That scared me so badly that I couldn't think straight because I had to keep cool and make sure she didn't hear me worry or struggle to breathe. I was in the living room, completely undressed and attempting to calm myself down."

Busta Rhymes shares his ex-wife’s thoughts on his unhealthy lifestyle choices

As he shared his life-changing moment, the rapper said that his ex said something to him that made him realize he needed to change his life.

Rhymes revealed, "She said, 'Yo, this is not who I fell in love with.' She had no idea what had transpired outside, but she was staring at my body and the weight I was carrying. 'You have to shed this weight,' she said. This breathing is frightening me. When I met you, you weren't a musclehead, but you were slender, cut, and had your sh*t together. I need you to return to the person I fell in love with.’’

Busta Rhymes also described how falling asleep in the backseat of a car left his youngster disappointed. He shared, "Another instance was when it took security and my son about 45 minutes to get me up in a crib. I was also terrified of having surgery to remove polyps on my vocal chords because my voice is how I feed my family. The dragon is my voice. I avoided the procedure for as long as I could, but after that weekend, I saw the doctor, who examined my throat and told me I may die in my sleep. That's when I had surgery and started working out again."

Busta Rhymes is presently on tour with 50 Cent as a part of his The Final Lap Tour. Along with Busta, Fif, Method Man, Common, Ludacris, and Wiz Khalifa, appeared on the cover of Men's Health.

