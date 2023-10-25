'This is just two gals buzzed off...': When Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie were 'robbed blind by monkeys' in India

We are revisiting the moment when the Mother of Dragons, Emilia Clarke who played the protagonist in the cult-hit series Game of Thrones visited India. She was also joined by her GOT cast mate Rose Leslie for the vacation. The most hilarious memory from their vacation was the fact that the duo got robbed by a monkey.

When Emilia Clarke spoke about getting robbed by a monkey on her India vacation

The Me Before You actress took to social media to share updates from her trip to India with Rose Leslie. She wrote, “NAMASKAR India. This is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true.”

Friends of Clarke and cast members of Game of Thrones showered love on the Instagram post. Lena Headey, who essayed the role of Cersei Lannister commented on the post saying, “Mother India” with emojis of a smiling face, a heart, and an Indian flag symbol. Additionally, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Richard Madden liked the post.

ALSO READ: Emilia Clarke reveals if she will return for Games of Thrones' spin-off show about Kit Harington's Jon Snow

When Emilia Clarke revealed she had roots in India

Back in 2017, Emilia Clarke sat down for an interview with Harper’s Bazaar where she revealed that she had roots in India. In the interview, she disclosed, “It’s this epic story: My grandmother was colonial Indian, and it was a big old family secret because her mum had an affair with someone in India. She would wear makeup to make her skin look white.”

In the interview, she also revealed that she was ‘one-eighth Indian’. She said, “She loved India more than she loved England. Fuck, yeah. I love that part of me—I’m like one-eighth Indian.”

On the work front, it was rumored that Emilia Clarke would be replacing Amber Heard in the Aquaman movies. Earlier this year, the actress played the female lead in The Pod Generation.

ALSO READ: 'It's basically like the Oscars': When Brad Pitt bid THIS much money to spend a day with Emilia Clark