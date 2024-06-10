'This Is My Year': Luke Bryan Reveals He Is Putting a New Spin on His Shows to Keep Them Fresh

Being a musician is no easy job. Sometimes, to stay relevant and make sure your music reaches the right audience, it's important to come up with new ways to present your music, especially during live shows. Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith from CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend, popular musician Luke Bryan who seems to believe in the same idea, said he prioritizes shaking up his shows so that his viewers don't get bored with monotonous performances.

"We had songs that we did last year," Bryan shared. "And then we rehearsed them this week for the new tour." He added, "We have to be careful and not revert back to 2023. That's old news. I mean, this is my year." The singer is currently on his Mind of a Country Boy tour and is planning a sudden shift to the Farm Tour later this year, in September 2024.

Luke Bryan says he loves his fans dearly

American Idol judge Luke Bryan says giving his fans something new is his number one priority. Talking with ET, he recalled some of his early years attending CMA Fest and standing outside in the hot sun to sign autographs for as many as eight hours. Reminiscing about those days, he admitted that he loves spending time with his fans, and this is one part he does not miss when he is doing shows.

Furthermore, Bryan said that he loves his fans and if he could have an artificial intelligence (AI) version of himself do the grunt work, he absolutely would. Later on, he tried to sound serious and said that he tries not to interact with people generally and would prefer an AI version of himself to do all the socializing. Of course, the singer was joking, as he has previously claimed his immense love for those who appreciate his music and work.

Luke Bryan had a fall in one of his concerts previously

A few months ago, in April 2024, Luke Bryan had a fall during a recent show. The singer was hyping up the crowd during his set at the Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver, Canada and he tumbled hard.

Despite the embarrassing moment, the singer remained composed and handled it professionally. Although many assumed the fall was due to a fan's phone on stage, the singer revealed later that he believed it was caused by something completely different.

"Everybody is reporting [about the] cellphone, but I was kind of hamming that up," Bryan said at the time. "I don't think it was a cell phone. I think it was just slick."

Bryan was one of multiple primary artists to take the stage during the CMA Fest at Nashville's iconic Ole Red forum for the Spotify House pop-up.

