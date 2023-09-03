'This is not about the money': When Amber Heard had to sell her California house over Johnny Depp's looming trial debt

It was certainly only after the Depp Vs. Heard docuseries released on Netflix that Amber Heard also got to showcase her side of the story to the world. However, what was interesting to see is that the viewers unanimously believed that none of the actors were in the right, and there was abuse from both sides. At the end of the defamation trial, Amber Heard was to pay USD 10 million to Johnny Depp in damages. Months after the case was closed, the word got out that Amber was looking to sell her California house. Here is what the entire deal was about.

Amber Heard sold California house

It was back in 2022 that the word got out that Amber Heard was selling her house in California. As per the report from the New York Post, the property, located in Yucca Valley, California, spans six acres and features a three-bedroom, three-bathroom estate. And the deal was closed at a fair price, making a profit for Heard in the end. NY Post wrote that records indicated that the sale occurred off-market on July 18, fetching a price of $1.05 million. The new owners, Rickard and Carol-Jeanette Jorgensen of New Jersey, also own properties in Nevada and are founders of Jorgensen & Company LLC. The connection between the Jorgensens and Heard was not established and continued to remain unknown.

What was interesting to see is that this was a property that Heard bought with high hopes. It was known that the estate, spanning over a large 2,450 square feet, was described as a "once in a lifetime property" in its previous listing. Heard certainly had comments to make about the sale of the house. In an email submitted to the court, Heard wrote of her decision not to pursue $16.5 million that she was being “amazingly true to her word, that this is not about the money

Where is Amber Heard now?

As of the last update, Amber Heard, following the Depp Vs. Heard docuseries, has chosen to live a private life in Europe. She initially resided in Yucca Valley but sold her house for $1.1 million and relocated with her daughter Oonagh Paige. The move was reportedly prompted by a desire to escape what she saw as excessive chaos in the United States. Currently, Heard is not involved in any specific projects and is focused on being a mother to her daughter. She is taking time to recover and may consider a comeback in the future.

