'This is not my idea of my fairy tale': Kyle Richards breaks down talking about Mauricio Umansky separation, opens up about 'painful' time

The news of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation after more than two decades of marriage came as a shock to everyone. With the currently airing season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the issues between the couple are out there for everyone to see and the two to relive. During a panel discussion at BravoCon 2023, Kyle teared up while talking about her split from Mauricio and the painful time she underwent recently.

Kyle Richards opens up about separation from Mauricio Umanski

The 54-year-old revealed, "It was sort of new for me, what we were going through. Starting the show, even today, we're still under the same roof and I didn't know how to manage that. And I also am somebody who can't pretend. I don't have a very good poker face. So a lot of those things that happen with my husband, you can see I'm not thrilled or happy." Kyle then disclosed that this season of RHOBH was very difficult for her to film and now to rewitness.

She divulged that apart from the split, her relationship with her sister was very rocky and she had lost her best friend to suicide. "It was a lot of stuff for me going on and I was just trying to keep it together," she said. Talking about her equation with Mauricio at the moment as well as the equation with their three daughters, Kyle added, "We love each other very much and we are family no matter what happens and have a very strong family unit."

Kyle Richards breaks down talking about Mauricio Umansky split

She explained that her husband was busy with Dancing with the Stars and hasn't been around as much lately but they are trying to figure it out. "We know we love each other," she said. For the unversed, Maurcio was a contestant on DWTS 32 but was recently eliminated. Kyle then teared up and said that she sees people telling her to fix things between them. "Obviously, that's what I would want. This is not my idea of my fairy tale," she broke down.

Kyle also opened up about feeling put on the spot when the cast members asked about her marriage on camera instead of on a personal basis. "If I was called on the phone and asked one-on-one, I would've been much more open but being next to the cameras, I felt like I was on the defense... I felt like everyone was coming at me," she explained. The reality star concluded it's still difficult to acknowledge the hard times in her marriage and family.

