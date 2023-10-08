'This is slightly embarrassing...': When Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe claimed he could only ever play THIS role in football movie

Daniel Radcliffe, known for his iconic portrayal of Harry Potter, has defied stereotypes in Hollywood. Standing at a modest 5 feet 5 inches, Radcliffe's diminutive stature hasn't hindered his ascent to leading man status. His undeniable talent and versatility have propelled him to remarkable roles in both film and theater. Beyond his wizarding world fame, Radcliffe has fearlessly tackled challenging roles in critically acclaimed works, proving that great talent knows no height limits.

Daniel Radcliffe shares his embarrassing moment

During an interview with Playboy, Daniel Radcliffe candidly opened up about his embarrassing moment. When asked what was the last thing he Googled, he revealed that his query was height-related. He said, “This is slightly embarrassing, because I referenced it earlier in our conversation, and it looked like a piece of information I knew: the minimum height for a marine. I was reading a script where I would be playing somebody who says he’s a marine, so I was like, Oh, I’ll look that up. Most of my googling and internetting is spent on NFL.com, Deadspin, and other sports websites. I foisted it on my girlfriend, and now when I’m away it helps her not miss me if she looks at Deadspin."

Daniel Radcliffe on his height

Despite Radcliffe’s short height, he embraces his stature, recognizing himself as part of a distinguished league of leading men who stand less than six feet tall. When Playboy inquired about whether his height posed any obstacles in Hollywood, the Harry Potter star responded, “I don’t think so. Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise have very different careers, and they’re both about the same height as I am. I could play a soldier. The minimum height for a marine is five feet, and I’m well above that. If you’re asking, ‘Can you play a really (bleeping) tall person?’ No, obviously not. Can I play a black guy? For similar reasons, no. I couldn’t play something I wouldn’t take myself seriously in.”

He continued, “I wouldn’t be able to take myself seriously as the quarterback in a football movie, which is my one legitimate gripe. I would love to be in a football movie. The only part I would get is the general manager.”

