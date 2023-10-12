'This is so fun, you guys': Selena Gomez turns cashier, checks customers out at beauty store for World Mental Health Day fundraiser

The growth and influence of Rare Beauty has been an impressive journey. From Selena Gomez launching the brand in 2020 to the success it has reached, the singer has definitely made a mark in the celebrity beauty industry. Not only that, the company also delves into philanthropy, especially mental health care and education. Gomez recently hosted her first Rare Impact Fund Benefit gala to raise money for mental health awareness.

She also announced that on World Mental Health Day on October 10, Sephora would donate 100% of Rare Beauty sales to the Rare Impact Fund for 24 hours. ​On the day, the singer went to a Sephora store and became a cashier, checking customers and their orders out. Here's what happened and how fans are reacting to the video of the pop star doing the job.

ALSO READ: 'I hate asking people for money': Selena Gomez on hosting first Rare Impact Fund gala and how her 30s have shaped her life

Selena Gomez turns cashier, checks customers out at beauty store

On the occasion, Gomez went to the beauty store and decided to step behind the counter and be a cashier. The clip shows her scanning products and checking out a customer. "Thank you so much for shopping at Sephora!" she joked around and added, "This is so fun, you guys." The 31-year-old wore a white printed t-shirt and a black coat pantsuit for the outing. She accessorized the look with gold earrings and a center-parted style for her bob-cut hair.

Gomez can be seen scanning the products and dropping them into Sephora's black-and-white bag as she laughed around with the customers. The video posted by a fan was captioned, "Selena Gomez- actress, singer, businesswoman, brand owner, producer, and now cashier." Other netizens were quick to comment on it and share their thoughts. One user wrote, "She's a little bit of everything," referring to the caption typed by the original poster.

Fans react to Selena Gomez's cashier video

Another said, "Love the hair so much tbh [emotional face emoji]." A third felt, "She's like Barbie at this point." A fourth commented on an Instagram page, "She is so beautiful and full of light [heart eyes emoji]." The actress shared a selfie holding a Rare Impact sticker to announce the fundraiser. "It would mean the world to me to have you join us in expanding access to mental health resources and support for young people around the world," she wrote.

Selena Gomez on the work front

Gomez is currently working on her upcoming studio album. She also recently shot a new installment of her cooking series Selena + Chef. The former Disney star recently starred in the third season of her mystery drama series Only Murders in the Building co-starring Martin Short and Steve Martin. For the unversed, it has been renewed for a fourth season by Hulu.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Look at her glow!': Selena Gomez shines in glittery outfits for inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, debuts new haircut at mental health event