‘This is so…’: When Timothee Chalamet reacted to being photoshopped in artwork memes

Back in 2018, Timothee Chalamet attended The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his movie Beautiful Boy. During the episode, Fallon introduced a fan account of Timothee Chalamet that photoshopped his pictures into famous artwork. Timothee Chalamet had the most humble reaction to the fan account and the artwork that it created.

Timothee Chalamet reacted to his fan account that photoshops him into art

In the episode, Jimmy Fallon shared that there was an Instagram account where people took Timothee Chalamet's face and put it on art. He asked the Dune actor if he had seen it to which the Dune actor laughed and responded that he had. Fallon shared, "I wish I was the person doing it, but it's works of art but then they put your face on it and they do a pretty good job. It's beautiful."

In the talk show, Fallon shares pictures of Timothee Chalamet photoshopped into artwork memes. This includes him as the Statue of David, other pictures on the Instagram account also include him with the Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Wyndham Sisters and more.

Timothee Chalamet showed gratitude to his fan pages

Reacting to the social media handle, Chalametinart, Timothee laughed and responded, "That is so weird. I love it, though. But it's cool. It's cool. And I am grateful to whoever is doing that. Thank you, and thank you for working on that." To this, Fallon jokingly asked the Willy Wonka actor, "Are you doing that? Could you do Photoshop? Do you know how to do that?" Chalamet responded, "I can't do Photoshop for sure. No. I would not do that. I couldn't do it for Chalamet."

In a separate interview with E! News last year, Timothee Chalamet spoke about how it was tough to be living in an era which is defined by social media. He shared, “To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged. Without casting judgement on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it’s tough to be alive now. I think [a] societal collapse is in the air — or it smells like it — and, without being pretentious, that’s why hopefully movies matter, because that’s the role of the artist … to shine a light on what’s going on.”

Timothee Chalamet is all set to star In Wonka scheduled to release later this year as well as Dune: Part Two which will hit theatres next year.

