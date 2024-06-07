‘This Is Something I Can Tell My Grandchildren’: Diane Von Furstenberg's Candid Confessions In New Documentary

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg gives a glimpse of her eventful past in the new documentary Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge, which shares some striking accounts such as a proposal she once received from rock legends Mick Jagger and David Bowie.

A daring suggestion

In the movie, von Furstenberg discloses that at one point, she was offered a three-way by Mick Jagger and David Bowie. Reflecting on an intimate conversation, she admitted she “thought about it.”

However, after reflection, she refused. “Well, this is something I can tell my grandchildren about,” she joked. Ultimately, however, she told them no, saying that she loves them, but she can’t go through with it. While Jagger has not yet said anything about it, Bowie died in 2016.

ALSO READ: Has Criminal Minds: Evolution Been Renewed For a 3rd Season by Paramount+? Find Out

Freedom reigns

Von Furstenberg also recalls other colorful events from her past. She recounts one weekend when Warren Beatty and Ryan O’Neal were both involved with her. “I was having a man’s life in a woman’s body,” Von Furstenberg said. These stories emphasize the liberated lifestyle led by the designer, especially during the 70s.

In the documentary, her husband, Barry Diller, speaks too. He reminisces about their early relationship and how they were part of a time of freedom and nonexclusive relationships during the ‘70s.

Diller himself, who Von Furstenberg married in 2001, is described by her as soulmate; “First he was my lover, then my friend. Barry is the consistent love in my life,” says Mrs. Von Furstenburg.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dakota Fanning Shares She Has a Huge Shoe Collection Thanks to Tom Cruise; Deets Inside

Fashion love life

Directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton, the documentary also includes more than von Fursternburg's sexual encounters. It entails some portions of her childhood, his first marriage to Prince Egon von Furstenberg, and the development of the iconic wrap dress.

Von Furstenberg also shares about what drives her and what she values. She opened up about her drive to succeed in fashion at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere, revealing that it sprang from her wish to become in charge. Also, she highlighted the significance of kindness by saying that, according to her, kindness is the currency.

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge will premiere on June 25 on Hulu, giving audiences a personal look into the life and legacy of this fashion icon.

ALSO READ: Glen Powell and Co-Star Adria Arjona Open Up About Their Movie, Moms, and Each Other; Deets Here