‘This Is Surreal’: Eddie Murphy Shares Experience of Working With Daughter Bria in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Eddie Murphy is riding on nostalgia as he takes his fans on the same trip with his upcoming movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. However, the actor also has a few surprises for his fans in the movie, who are eager to watch the fourth installment.

While there are a lot of chase and comedy sequences that will surely have you rolling, the movie even features a few family members of the Dr. Dolittle actor.

Eddie Murphy talks about his daughter Bria

With the grand return of Eddie Murphy in the globally loved franchise Beverly Hills Cop, the actor has already created a buzz. However, there is more to notice in the film that has a lot to do with the Vampire in Brooklyn actor’s inner circle.

While talking to Al Roker during an interview that aired on Today, Murphy spoke of his real-life daughter.

During the June 18 interview, Murphy mentioned Bria, who happens to be one of his daughters, among his 10 kids. He stated that Bria, who plays a police officer’s character in the movie, is the one who arrests him in the anticipated movie.

The Haunted Mansion actor further mentioned that in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, there is another sequence where Murphy gets arrested; however, this time it is his “son-in-law tasing me in the neck.”

The Coming to America actor also stated, “It was right after they got married,” and that his experience of working with the two members of his family had him feel, “This is surreal,” on the set.

Advertisement

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley

Playing the character of Detective Axel Foley has been a great journey for Eddie Murphy, gaining global acclaim from movie lovers.

Even though he hasn't played the role for the last 30 years, after the film’s third entry in the series, Beverly Hills Cop III, fans have showered their love for the actor and the franchise all along. Now that he is returning to the same role, he feels like an “old man,” as stated by Eddie Murphy during the interview.

The new movie would also bring known faces from the franchise, such as Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Bronson Pinchot, and Paul Reiser. Not only that but the audience is in for some real entertainment as Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kevin Bacon are also set to appear in the fourth installment.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will be released on Netflix on July 3.

ALSO READ: Accident on Sets of Eddie Murphy Movie The Pickup Leaves Two Hospitalized and Several Injured; DEETS Inside