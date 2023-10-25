'This is the gift I’m getting?': Colin Jost injects dose of humor to spa video featuring his wife Scarlett; here's how

Colin Jost is living a dream that many skincare lovers have. He gets to use Scarlett Johansson's skincare brand, The Outset, and even got a spa from Scarlett Johansson herself!

Colin Jost can't stop cracking jokes as Scarlett Johansson does his facial

Scarlett, 38, started this cosmetics company with Kate Foster in March 2022. The company recently shared a sweet video where Scarlett gives her husband, Colin Jost, what she calls a "spa-in-a-box" facial. She uses various products from The Outset skincare line for this relaxing experience.

In the video, Scarlett describes the facial as a perfect gift for yourself or your significant other. Colin seems a bit surprised and asks, “This is the gift I’m getting?" He wonders if there are other gifts, to which Scarlett playfully responds, “We have travel sizes!”

The facial begins with a cozy headband to keep hair away from the face. Colin, with a hint of humor, asks, “Do you feel like this whole thing is going to run counter to how America thinks of me … as sort of a rugged cowboy type?” Scarlett reassures him. “No, I think it goes with your image.” Still, Colin has more questions, to which Scarlett replies, "Just stick your head through the hole!”

Scarlett goes through the steps of the facial, starting with relaxation. She uses The Outset's Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser and the Exfoliating Caffeine Micro Polish to clean and exfoliate Colin's skin. As they chat during the treatment, the couple discusses what makes a good gift. Colin humorously suggests, “I’ll answer for her: Outset products,” playfully reminding Scarlett that he gifted her four cars last year.

Scarlett recalls revealing pregnancy to her daughter

Scarlett proceeds to apply The Outset's Purifying Blue Clay Mask on Colin's skin, and they reminisce about their favorite holiday memory. Johansson recalls, “We told our daughter that we were having our son, and we did it by giving her a little ornament that was a momma bear, poppa bear, and a baby bear. Then there was an arrow pointing to the momma bear’s stomach.” Jost exclaimed, “Then she was so disappointed that it was a human.”

While removing the clay mask, Colin jokingly worries “I’m mostly thinking about going back into a comedy community, and I’m really curious about my colleagues’ reactions [to my facial].” To which Scarlett responded, “You think people are going to notice how plump and hydrated your skin is?” Jost nodded and said, “The first words most stand-up comedians will use is ‘Your skin is so plump and glowy.”

As they wind down, the couple discusses their favorite Christmas movies, with Scarlett loving Home Alone and Home Alone 2, and Colin adding humor by mentioning, “I’m more of a Home Alone 3 fan. I wonder who’s in that. … I actually haven’t seen it, but I heard it’s great.”

Scarlett starred in Home Alone 3 as Molly Pruitt.