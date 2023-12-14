'This is the only action I get!': Drew Barrymore kisses Matt Bomer on her show claims 'best life I’ve ever lived'

The Drew Barrymore Show with the acclaimed actress as the host has garnered a lot of attention for some time now. The show is known for its quirky and fun moments and also beloved for inviting popular stars who feel comfortable in Barrymore’s presence. It was the same last Wednesday when stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey came to her show for a chat and to promote their new miniseries Fellow Travelers.

What exactly happened during the show?

The three fellow actors were talking amongst themselves and Drew Barrymore was fawning over both Bomer and Bailey. She also revealed that she has been a huge fan of Bailey after watching him in Bridgerton. After some time the Never Been Kissed actress told her guests that she and Matt Bomer have kissed the same person, Andrew Rannels, who, much like Bomer and Bailey, is also a gay man.

Barrymore went on to say that she and the Broadway star locked lips on her show a month or so ago when he came in for a chat. Bomer on the other hand, kissed Rannels when they were both invited to the Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen show back in 2018. Once he realized that Drew also kissed Rannels, Bomer was delighted.

The fascinated actor then said that since they have the chance, Drew and him should “close the circle” and leaned in for a kiss with the actress. After the kiss, Barrymore dramatically fell back into her chair, swooning, a gesture Bomer followed while Bailey and the audience cheered and clapped. Later she exclaimed, “This is the only action I get!” while referring to the kiss. The actress also joked that during her long celibacy after her breakup with her last boyfriend, she only seems to be attracted to gay men and does not feel any attraction to straight men.

Barrymore and Bomer’s personal lives

Even though the two actors jokingly and sportingly shared a kiss during the show, they have quite a different personal life. Bomer, who officially came out as a gay man in 2012 married his long-term boyfriend Simon Halls back in 2011. The couple also have three children through surrogacy. Their oldest Kit Bomer Halls was born in 2005, while twin brothers Walker and Henry Bomer Halls were born in 2008. The actor has always been an LGBT rights activist, and takes active part in politics as well. In Fellow Travelers, he and Jonathan Bailey play a gay couple whose love spans several decades.

Drew Barrymore, on the other hand, is happily single. She has never dated publicly after her divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016. Even though their separation was hard on both of them, they are on great terms as co-parents and love their two daughters Olive and Frankie. Barrymore is very vocal about the love and pride she feels for her daughters and often posts pictures of their milestones on social media.

Drew Barrymore has had quite a colorful romantic life as she was married twice before Kopelman. Both of these marriages only lasted a few months. The actress has said that she was done with marriage after her most recent divorce. She has also talked about being attracted to women and thinking of herself as bisexual in an interview.

