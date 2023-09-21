‘This is the real family’: Jack Quaid gives impressive advice for new batch of students in The Boys spin-off, Gen V

Jack Quaid had some impressive words of wisdom to pass on to the new batch of The Boys spin-off Gen V. Even children with exceptional abilities require a place to perfect their skills. At the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, young wizards learned to control their wands and cast spells. The X-Men received their training at Xavier's School for Gifted Children. Luke Skywalker's Jedi Academy was home to a new generation of Jedi. If you want to be a superhero or "supe" in The Boys' incredibly dark universe, you should attend the Godolkin University School of Crime Fighting.

But first, you must survive. The school's competition is murderously cutthroat, and the mission and vision of its founder, John Godolkin, and Vought International are entirely for-profit. The much-anticipated spin-off series of Prime Video's The Boys, Gen V, is a subversive take on the superhero-in-training narrative, with the cutting satirical humor that has made The Boys series a huge smash.

Jack Quaid has some impressive advice for the new batch of The Boys spin-off Gen V

Prime Video's latest offering, the highly anticipated spinoff to The Boys, Gen V, will be released in just a few days, on September 29. This fascinating new adaptation of The Boys promises to delve into the harsh underbelly of the heroic realm from the perspective of the next generation. The series is led by popular actress Jaz Sinclair, who has previously appeared in films such as The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Paper Towns, and When the Bough Breaks.

When asked if any of The Boys' original cast members provided any important insights or suggestions, Sinclair revealed to Prime Video, “Oh yeah, Jack Quaid! He was just like, Stay a family, stay a team. This is where it’s at. If you guys have each other, you’ll get through this. So, don’t lose sight of that. This is the real family, you know, talking about the cast and, like, really being unified. And I value that because you can feel that when they’re together.

The world of superheroes is still in its infancy in Gen V, and the kids are the major part of the story. Sinclair elaborates, “In the Gen V world, the kids are still idealistic. They’re not fully formed into either a hero or a villain. For me, that was a really interesting topic and a really interesting time in all of their lives because I feel like it gives us a chance to know where everybody came from and to watch the unfolding of them becoming the kind of hero that they’re going to become. I just find it fascinating because it humanizes everyone. It humanizes the people making the good choices, and it humanizes the people making the bad choices, and I just find that interesting. It leaves a lot of room for potential heartbreak, friendships, and stuff that wouldn’t be possible if we were all fully-fledged adults.”

The Boys spin-off Gen V plot and release date

According to the official summary, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the renowned superhero-only college where students prepare to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with rich sponsorships. You've seen what happens when superheroes go bad, but not all of them start off that way. Aside from the regular college craziness of discovering oneself and partying, these students are in potentially explosive circumstances. As the students compete for popularity and excellent marks, it's evident that when superpowers are involved, the stakes are significantly higher. When the group of young superheroes discovers that something more evil is going on at school, they must decide whether they will be the heroes or the villains of their stories.

Gen V: The Boys Spinoff promises a thrilling voyage into the complexity of morality, identity, and the enduring links that hold their universe together as the debut date approaches. The spinoff, which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 29, 2023, in 240+ countries and territories globally, will allow fans and viewers to watch the birth of the next generation of heroes and villains.

