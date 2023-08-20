This Is Us cast mourns Ron Cephas Jones death; Sterling K. Brown says 'you will be missed'

Ron Cephas Jones' death has come as a big shock to the This is Us cast. The actor known for his role as William Hill in the popular drama passed away at the age of 66 as confirmed by his representative. Jones's rep disclosed that his demise was “due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.” Following his ongoing struggle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the actor had underwent a double lung transplant in 2020.

This is Us cast mourns Ron Cephas Jones

Following the actor's departure, Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, and Chris Sullivan wrote sincere and heartfelt messages in memory of their former co-star. The creator of This Is Us, Dan Fogelman, also paid his tributes to the actor. Brown took to Instagram to grieve his onscreen father's passing. He wrote, "Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright." The actor declared his love for the 66-year-old, saying, "Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there."

Mandy Moore wrote a long heartfelt message for her co-star, writing, "Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of This Is Us was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist… I will treasure all of the moments forever." She remembered the second last episode of This is Us and how special it was for her to be able to say a "proper goodbye to our TIU family" with him. Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan both thanked the Looking for Alaska actor for "brightening every room" and for his "compassionate heart," The creator of the 6 season show posted on Twitter to write, "He loved actors. He LOVED his daughter. And we loved him. All of Us."

Ron Cephas Jones's portrayal of William Hill

The 66-year-old and Brown created one of the most remarkable father-son relationships on screen, portraying William and Randall in This Is Us. William, who was Randall's biological father and entered Randall's life in when at a stage where he had a family of his own, became an important part of the Pearson family. Although the character's journey concluded in season 1 with his passing, he continued to play a significant recurring role throughout the show's entirety.

