THIS Is What Made Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift So Popular; NFL Star Has The Best Answer

Travis Kelce soon became a fan favorite of Swifties as the pop star went public about her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. When asked about why people love them together so much, Kelce said that it’s because of the shared values between him and Swift.

What did Kelce say about him and Swift?

The 34 year old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked many questions about his relationship with the Grammy winner on 8th Feb, at the pre Super Bowl press conference. Kelce, as always, was very willing and enthusiastic to talk about his relationship with Taylor Swift. When asked why everyone in the world was so fascinated with the two of them, Travis had a really cool answer.

“The values that we stand for and who we are as people. We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us,” the NFL star said, smiling. “I feel like we both have just a love for life,” he also added. He thinks that this shared love of life and their similar values are the reason behind people all over the world rooting for them.

Advertisement

Why do people love their relationship so much?

Kelce was not wrong of course, it is true that Swifties all over the country love him with their fave because he shares some core values with her and both of them love supporting each other. When they went public last year, people were really excited to see Taylor go to Kelce’s games and cheering for him from the stands. Since then, she has appeared in twelve of his team’s games to support him.

Travis is now getting ready for his team’s Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers on 11th February in Las Vegas. The two of them shared sweet kisses after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship in January. As Taylor is wrapping up her Japan tour a day early to be there at Travis’s game on Sunday, the fans are hoping to see a repeat of the moment.

Kelce is equally as supportive of Taylor and her amazing achievements. He never turns down questions from reporters about her and knows that the limelight and attention is a part of the life that comes with dating Taylor Swift. He is also extremely proud of her multiple Grammy wins and her new album announcement. He hopes that he could bring back another trophy to make her as proud of him as he is of her.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Issues Cease-and-Desist Letter Over Private Jet Tracking, Sparks Social Media Meme Fest