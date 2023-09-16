'This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds': When Ryan Gosling wittingly accepted his Golden Globes while humbly acknowledging Deadpool star

We take a look back at the Golden Globes that was held back in 2017, where Ryan Gosling bagged the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture for his movie La La Land. The actor graced the stage in a white tuxedo set while he accepted the award. The speech began with him humbly acknowledging Ryan Reynolds, who was among the nominees. He also delivered a touching winning speech where he showered love on his wife Eva Mendes .

Ryan Gosling had started his 2017 Golden Globes winning speech with a witty comment

The Barbie actor, known for his wit, started his Golden Globes 2017 winning speech with a hilarious remark. He said, “This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for (fellow nominee) Ryan Reynolds, but it’s getting out of hand.”

Gosling added, “Ryan, obviously there’s been some kind of mistake, but I’m up here so if you don’t mind? Okay.” Ryan Reynolds, on the other hand, was nominated for his movie Deadpool the same year.

Ryan Gosling thanked his wife Eva Mendes in his winning speech

Continuing his winning speech, Ryan expressed gratitude to Eva Mendes who was going through a testing time while the actor was shooting his movie. He said, “You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people, and there’s just no time to thank everyone I just would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer.”

The actor continued, “If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you and if I may I’d like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendez.”

Ryan and Eva met on the sets of their movie The Place Beyond the Pines back in 2011 and started dating. They share two daughters together, Amada and Esmeralda. On the work front, Ryan Gosling was last seen in the Barbie movie which went on to become a massive box office success.

ALSO READ: 'I hope one day I get to work with him where we...': When Ryan Gosling admitted he found it 'hard to pretend' to not like Dhanush