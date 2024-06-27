‘This Just Makes Me Really Emotional’: Kris Jenner Shares Emotional Health Update

Kris’ health condition was seen in his eyes as she cried with her family. In a teaser for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, the 68-year-old mother revealed about facing a recent health scare. While having dinner with boyfriend Corey Gamble and daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kendall, Jenner broke down in tears as she revealed her news.

“I wanted to tell you guys something… I had my scan,” she started off, her voice breaking. “And this just makes me really emotional but they found something.”

Unmasking a health scare

Jenner could be seen wiping her face away from tears in the fifth season trailer when she went on saying “They found a cyst and a little tumor.” For the family, it was even more stunning that they had already gone through Khloé Kardashian’s health scare only two years earlier. She underwent surgery to remove a spot of melanoma that she shared on Instagram.

On Instagram, Khloé shared a mirror selfie showing an indent left by her surgery on her cheek. “Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indention,” read part of the caption.

She continues, “I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day, I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey.”

A family united

In the third season of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner expressed deep worry about Khloé’s health. The famous family has never ceased experiencing medical problems together and they have always been there for one another during trying times.

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays at 12:00 AM ET on Hulu. Fans are awaiting more updates from their favorite stars regarding these heart-breaking moments.

