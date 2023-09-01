'This man needs to be stopped': When Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski TEAMED UP to protect Emily Blunt from Hugh Jackman

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's marriage is one of the most loved and adored ones on the Internet. Their banter and fun equation have managed to win the hearts of netizens. Ryan Reynolds is another actor who is known for his jokes and his relationship with his wife Blake Lively is also one of the most treasured ones in the industry. This is why a fun team-up of Krasinski and Reynold led to quite a hilarious and good-natured moment back in 2018.

When John Krasinski pulled Hugh Jackman's leg

It was in November 2018 when Hugh Jackman posted a picture with Blunt on the red carpet. The 54-year-old The Wolverine star tweeted, "Had the pleasure of chatting with the amazing EMILY BLUNT today. @Variety #actorsonactors @TheFrontRunner @MaryPoppins," referring to Variety's Actors on Actors event. Even though it was just a normal, smiley photo of the two of them, Krasinski took it upon himself to pull his leg, and here's what he did.

The actor, known for playing Jim Halpert in The Office, replied with another picture of Jackman with Blunt at the same event and wrote, "Eeeeeeasy Hugh... not sure this is what @Variety meant with #ActorsonActors... Don't make me think I can hurt you." The image was a red carpet photo of the two and Hugh Jackman was visibly close to Emily Blunt as he whispered something in her ear and she smiled with her eyes closed, hands on his shoulders.

When Ryan Reynolds joined in the online banter

Fans were absolutely elated with the online banter featuring the image of the X-Men actor leaning into the Oppenheimer star and the exchange went viral on the Internet. Spotting this as an opportunity to pull Jackman's leg and continue their friendly banter, Ryan Reynolds was quick to jump in. "This is a call to action. This man must be stopped," the Deadpool actor joked in response. Fans were quick to laugh at the jokes and Twitter repartee.

One user wrote, "Oh it never gets old with these 2!" Another quipped, "Deadpool offering to help Jack Ryan fight off Wolverine for Mary Poppins is what all dreams are made of." A third replied, "This thread is magnificent!" referring to the light-hearted conversation between the three actors. Meanwhile, Renolds and Jackmans' online banter has gone on for years, and fans enjoy it every single time. The two have kept the tradition going from time to time.

