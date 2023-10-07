'This Mother Hubbard has been...': Revisit the time Andrew Garfield hilariously revealed the reason behind his brother's 'baldness'

In a truly unforgettable moment during his guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert back in 2021, the beloved Hollywood star Andrew Garfield offered a charming glimpse into his family life. The revelation was both heartwarming and sidesplitting, painting a vivid picture of the strong sibling bond he shares with his elder brother, Benjamin Garfield while also highlighting the delightful idiosyncrasies that often define every family unit.

Andrew Garfield's hilarious thoughts on his brother Benjamin Garfield

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021, the conversation took a lighthearted turn when Colbert, known for his witty banter, casually asked Andrew about the age difference between him and his brother. Andrew Garfield, with a grin, responded, "He is three years older than me," setting the stage for a hilarious family anecdote that would soon follow.

With the audience's curiosity heightened, Andrew trailed out the reason behind his brother's "baldness" in a manner that was both self-deprecating and heartwarming. He started by mentioning, "I got my mother's genes, my brother got my father's." He went on to explain that while he pursued a career in acting, his brother had chosen a path in medicine, becoming a pulmonary doctor, specifically a lung specialist.

The humor came from the playful rivalry between the two siblings . Andrew playfully insinuated that his brother's hair loss was a direct result of his chosen profession as a doctor. "My brother is a doctor, and I'm merely an actor, so there's a good reason for him to have lost all his hair.”

ALSO READ: ‘He’s talking progressively’: When Andrew Garfield spoke about playing a spiritual role in Silence

When Andrew Garfield couldn’t stop admiring his brother

As The Late Show with Stephen Colbert proceeded and Andrew continued talking, he admired his brother's commitment to his job, calling him the type of doctor who would stay at the hospital long after his shift ended, even if it sometimes took a toll on his own well-being, just to make sure his patients were doing well.

ALSO READ: ‘It happened to be the episode where…’: When Andrew Garfield realized THIS while watching BoJack Horseman during filming of Angels in America

"He's a pulmonary doctor, a lung doctor. So for the last two years, this mother Hubbard has been saving people's lives. He's the guy that you want making sure that your lungs are operable and you're breathing," the Hacksaw Ridge star said, expressing his love and respect for Benjamin.

Advertisement

As the discussion was closing, Andrew made sure to reassure the audience that this humorous revelation was not planned as a means to poke fun at his brother's "doctor-y-ness" or his hair loss saying, “This wasn't planned, by the way. We didn't just trick you here to call out your baldness and your doctor-y-ness.”

ALSO READ: Did you know that Andrew Garfield’s very first co-star was his brother Benjamin Garfield? DEETS inside