‘This next one is all about being a parent’: Joe Jonas prior performing Little Bird amid custody battle with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas recently touched the hearts of his fans during a performance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As part of the band's 'Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour,' Joe took the stage to perform 'Little Bird,' a song dedicated to his children. However, before the heartfelt performance, he paused to convey a special message to parents in the audience.

A heartfelt dedication by Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas spoke from the heart, declaring, "This next one is all about being a parent" and offering sincere "good luck" to those aspiring to become parents in the future.

Custody battle between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner unfolds

Joe's touching message came at a challenging time, as he faces an ongoing custody battle with his estranged wife, Sophie Turner. Turner, known for her role in Game of Thrones, filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful retention of their two children: 3-year-old Willa and their 14-month-old daughter, identified as D. in legal documents. The complaint further accuses Jonas of withholding the children's passports, preventing their reunion with Turner. The legal dispute has escalated, with Turner submitting a Hague Convention Application to seek the return of their children to England.

Joe Jonas's response to Turner's claims includes assertions that she is being "misleading" and that he initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, asserting it as the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Jonas believed they had reached an understanding towards an amicable co-parenting arrangement after a recent cordial meeting.

As Joe Jonas navigates the complexities of his custody battle and divorce from Sophie Turner, he continues to share his emotional journey through music, particularly with the poignant track 'Little Bird.'

