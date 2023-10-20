'This nobody wants attention': Sherri Shepherd labels Britney Spears 'crazy' amidst memoir controversy, faces backlash as fans call her 'irrelevant'

Ever since experts from The Woman in Me, the upcoming memoir by Britney Spears first came out, netizens have been shocked by the revelations. From cheating allegations and abortion reveals, the book has mentioned plenty of scandals from the pop star's much-scrutinized life. Sherri Shepherd recently called Spears crazy during a talk show.

This has not gone down well with fans online who are calling the host out for seeking attention and being mean. Here's what we know about the same including what Shepherd said about Spears and the backlash fans are bestowing upon her in response.

ALSO READ: Mind Your Business: Britney Spears and Will.i.am tease new music after 10 years; Fans say 'Break the Internet'

Sherri Shepherd labels Britney Spears 'crazy' amidst memoir controversy

The recent episode of Watch What Happens Live saw Shepherd as a guest alongside Issa Rae. During the Do You Give A Damn? segment, host Andy Cohen asked whether they cared about the much-anticipated memoir by Spears, which is slated for release on October 24, 2023. Rae answered first and said, "I do. She has been dropping a lot of tea lately. She just said that her and Justin [Timberlake], like he cheated on her with another celebrity."

"That's where I'm going," she replied. It was then Shepherd's turn who responded, "Not really, 'cause how many chapters are you gonna have — crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy and crazy." When Rae said, "Sherry!" in disappointment and rolled her eyes, the 56-year-old was still unapologetic about the comment against Spears and proceeded to add, "I said it!"

Watch the clip here:

Fans call Sherri Shepherd 'irrelevant' over Britney Spears comment

Meanwhile, netizens were appalled at the mean dig Shepherd took at the singer and made their thoughts known. One user said, "Sherri doesn’t know if the earth is round, so I don't think she should be calling anyone else crazy." Another wrote, "Not funny using the word 'crazy' to talk about someone with mental issues... This is not 1995." A third asked, "During Britney's book release week? Don’t fall for the bait. This nobody wants attention."

A fourth fired shots and tweeted, "Considering she has literally been on The View and was still irrelevant after and only got her own talk show after Wendy got the boot, she’s nothing!" A fifth replied, "So f*cking rude. The Wendy Williams wannabe needs to look in the mirror." A sixth felt, "Some people are so desperate to be viewed as entertaining that they'll say whatever they think will get a reaction or garner attention. Sherri is one of those people."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Britney Spears deactivates Instagram account after backlash over 'weird' Brad Pitt post