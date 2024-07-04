“This Old Already?” Shailene Woodley Reacts Secret Life Of The American Teenager Turning 16

Shailene Woodley finds it hard to believe that she hasn't played a teenage mother on television for almost twenty years. The 16th anniversary of The Secret Life of the American Teenager premiered on Monday, July 1.

The 32-year-old Woodley expressed her surprise at how much time had passed. "Are we really this old already? 16 years ago this premiered?!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

16th anniversary of the Secret Life of the American Teenager

Woodley's co-star Daren Kagasoff, who played Ricky, her character's love interest and the father of her child in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, also celebrated the show's anniversary on Instagram Stories.

Kagasoff reflected on the passage of time with a heartfelt comment: "Crazy 😭." This brief message struck a chord with fans, highlighting the long-lasting impact of their roles.

In 2021, on the show's 13th anniversary, Kagasoff, 36, shared a cast photo and reflected, "The Secret Life of the American Teenager premiered 13 years ago today... We were very young back then. ❤️❤️❤️"

Starring as Amy and Ricky, respectively, were Woodley and Kagasoff in the five-season series that ran on Freeform (formerly ABC Family). In addition, Greg Finley as Jack, Francia Raisa as Adrian, Megan Park as Grace, and Ken Baumann as Ben were in the cast.

In the pilot episode, Amy, 15, found out she was pregnant after losing her virginity to the 16-year-old at band camp. The Divergent star previously stated that she joined the show and signed a six-year contract because the storyline "hit home" for her, but that has since changed.

Woodley's reflections on Secret Life Of The American Teenager and lasting friendships

Woodley and many cast members disagreed with certain plot points as the show progressed, believing her character became more of a social outcast than someone who had reconsidered her decision.

She stated that one of her most difficult experiences in Secret Life was dealing with different legal opinions. This job encouraged her to speak up more about her own opinions.

Woodley made lifelong friendships and launched her career with her role in the show. She highlighted her long-lasting friendship with Megan Park, who played Grace on the program, in a 2018 interview with BuzzFeed.

The popular actress added that she had a recent dream in which the entire group was enjoying a reunion meal. Woodley notified Megan of the situation and explained that Megan had called Francia, while she had contacted a few other cast members. She expressed optimism that a cast dinner will be scheduled shortly.

Park mentioned that she and Woodley collaborated again on her directorial debut, The Fallout, which starred Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler. Park (37), in an interview with PEOPLE, called Woodley "such a supporter."

