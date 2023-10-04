'This panicked reaction in the crowd...': When Ryan Gosling lost Oscar for best picture for La La Land after mistakenly winner declaration; admitted he 'started laughing'

Imagine winning the best movie award at the Oscars and realizing that the name has been mistakenly announced. Anyone would have freaked out and be stunned but it was not really the case with Ryan Gosling. At the 2017 Academy Awards, the scene turned a bit chaotic during the onstage announcement of the best-picture category, when people realized that presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway incorrectly gave the prize to La La Land instead of Moonlight. While everyone was shocked by the incident, it was Gosling who was seen holding back his laughter at the whole thing while he was on the stage.

Ryan Gosling revealed why he could not hold back his laughter at the Oscars

The La La Land actor explained the mysterious fit of the giggles he suffered at the 2017 Oscars ceremony when he was pictured attempting to hold back laughter as it was revealed that his film had incorrectly been awarded Best Picture. Speaking to Adobe CMO Ann Lewnes at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas (via Guardian ), Ryan Gosling revealed that he thought there was a medical situation and something more serious and he was relieved that it was a mix-up of names. “I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd,” said the actor.

Following the incident, Gosling was heavily criticized for laughing on stage, when the rest of the team looked horrified. Explaining more about what actually happened, he later added that he thought some medical emergency situation as the crew came on the set. “Guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt. I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst-case scenario playing out in my head. And then I just heard 'Moonlight' won and I was so relieved that I started laughing," added the actor.

The La La Land actor was happy upon Moonlight winning the Best Movie award at the Oscars

After the incidents, Moonlight was belatedly declared the best movie winner when Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced that La La Land had won the award, the actor added that he isn't bitter at all about his movie not winning the biggest prize of the night. Instead, The Notebook actor was a fan of the movie directed by Barry Jenkins as he added, "I was also so thrilled that Moonlight won, I know the director. I’ve worked with them before. It’s such a groundbreaking film, made for a million dollars, and an incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognized.”

