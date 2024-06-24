Thomas Brodie-Sangster Gets Married With Actor Talulah Riley In A Romantic Ceremony; DEETS

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley exchanged heartfelt vows in a beautiful wedding at St George's Church in Anstey, Hertfordshire as per the Independent. They were beaming with joy as they walked out of the historic church, surrounded by loved ones who threw confetti in celebration of their special occasion.

Romantic beginnings and engagement

Thomas Brodie-Sangster best known for his role as young Sam in the beloved film Love Actually, and Talulah Riley known for her performances in St Trinian's and significant roles in film and television, met on the set of the Disney+ series Pistol in March 2021.

Their relationship grew for two years before they publicly announced their engagement in July 2023. Brodie-Sangster shared the happy news on social media with a photo of the couple on a gondola, captioned with a Love Actually reference: “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X.”

Talulah Riley announced their engagement on her social media platform, saying, "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and I are engaged!"

Their engagement drew warm congratulations from friends and fans alike, including a heartfelt response from Riley's former husband, Elon Musk, who tweeted, "Congratulations!" with a red heart emoji.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley's wedding day

On their wedding day, Saturday, June 22, 2024, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley walked hand in hand through the historic churchyard, beaming with joy. Riley looked stunning in a satin white gown with a voluminous skirt and a long, lace-trimmed veil, while Brodie-Sangster went for a colorful suit outfit with pinstriped grey trousers and a floral waistcoat.

The couple's happiness was palpable as they exchanged vows in front of their loved ones and began a new chapter together.

A journey of love and friendship

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, whose acting credits include Nanny McPhee, Maze Runner, and Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, has captivated audiences with his versatile performances. His role as Jojen Reed on Game of Thrones cemented his place in the entertainment industry. Talulah Riley, who is also an accomplished writer, has made a name for herself in film and television.

Riley's previous marriage to Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, sparked public interest due to its complexities and subsequent reconciliation as friends. Riley described Musk as "the perfect ex-husband" when asked about their relationship, sharing their mutual respect and friendship.

Despite their previous marriages and divorces, Brodie-Sangster and Riley have found happiness together, thanks to their shared love of acting and their developing relationship.

