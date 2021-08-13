Thomas Doherty gets CANDID on battling COVID 19 and why he isn't vaccinated yet; Find out

Thomas Doherty explains why he hasn't yet been immunized against COVID-19. The 26-year-old Gossip Girl revival star claimed that he caught the virus only days before his new interview. According to Variety, he said, “I was to go to coffee with you, and then straight after, at 6 o’clock, I was meant to get vaccinated. We booked it. And then I got COVID.”

The symptoms, according to Thomas, were "minimal," but he temporarily lost his sense of smell and taste. He also shared that his hectic schedule shooting Gossip Girl since October is delaying him from receiving the vaccination. Interestingly, during the interview, Thomas Doherty also opened up about his sexuality. Doherty stated that playing his character, a less malevolent version of the original series' Vincent Swan (Ed Westwick), had helped him get a better knowledge of sexuality. 'I have always seen sexuality as a spectrum. But playing Max, a pansexual character, was incredibly liberating,' he explained.

Meanwhile, the TV actor also said that he considers sexuality classifications to be 'limiting.' "I think it is very limiting, and I think as I get older and experience life a little bit more, you constantly evolve and you’re constantly growing,' he said. 'I feel like labels limit you. They’re almost walls to your growth.''

Doherty, who is said to be dating Dutch model Yasmin Wijnaldum, played it smart when asked how he classified his own sexuality. 'It’s just been girls. That’s a preference. But 26, living in New York…’ he said, adding that he 'trails off as he gives a devilish smile.'

