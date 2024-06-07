Thomas Haden Church To Star In Knives Out 3 Alongside Daniel Craig? Here's What Report Says

Thomas Haden Church will star in the film Wake Up Dead Man. Rian Johnson's Knives Out series continues with this third chapter. Daniel Craig excels as Benoit Blanc, the keen detective.

His addition to the illustrious cast, which includes Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, and Josh Brolin, heightens the excitement surrounding the film.

Fans are looking forward to solving yet another captivating mystery in the well-known franchise as production gets set to start in the UK in June. With Church involved, the suspense builds for what promises to be another exciting chapter in the gripping Knives Out universe.

Rian Johnson keeps Knives Out 3 plot under wraps

Rian Johnson is the director of Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man. He keeps the plot tightly wrapped up. It suggests a departure from the tone of previous films. The first installment, Knives Out, made $310 million at the box office in 2019.

Moreover, the Netflix-produced sequel, Glass Onion, will be released in 2022. Fans eagerly anticipate the return of the beloved detective, Benoit Blanc. Throughout this, the excitement for how he will approach this new mystery is tangible.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig To Return As Benoit Blanc In Wake Up Dead Man: Rian Johnson Reveals Knives Out 3 Title

Horizon: An American Saga's Chapter 3 stars Thomas Haden Church

Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga is presently in the midst of filming Chapter 3, which is starring Thomas Haden Church. On June 28, the much-awaited first part, Chapter 1, will be released in theaters. August's Chapter 2 comes right after this. Warner Brothers Discovery is the distributor for both of these.

Advertisement

Church was praised for his outstanding performance in Sideways by Alexander Payne. His 2004 Oscar nomination was a result of this, and most recently, the Peacock video game adaptation Twisted Metal displayed his versatility.

Church's career is on the rise as he takes on a variety of captivating roles in film and television, with representation from CAA and Jen Turner of Finley Management.

ALSO READ: Knives Out 3: Andrew Scott Joins Cast After Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny Confirmed in Rian Johnson’s Directorial