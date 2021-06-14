Thomas Markle accuses Oprah Winfrey of 'using' Meghan Markle & Prince Harry for her new shows

When asked if he thinks Oprah was exploiting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Thomas Markle replied. "Yes, I do...that's just my opinion."

Almost three months after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for a chat with Oprah Winfrey, the explosive interview continues to make headlines. Now, Meghan's father Thomas Markle has made an appearance on '60 Minutes With Australia' and candidly spoken about his estranged relationship with his daughter. During the interview, Thomas Markle also accused chat show host Oprah Winfrey of benefitting from Meghan and Harry's interview.

In the interview, Thomas was asked what he thought of Oprah's interview, and he accused her of "using" the couple to "build her new shows". He said, "Oprah Winfrey, for one, I think Oprah Winfrey is playing Harry and Meghan. I think she’s using them to build her network and build her new shows. I think she’s taking advantage of a very weakened man and getting him to say things that you just shouldn’t be saying on television."

Thomas added that he doesn't really care if Oprah sues him for this statement but this what he really felt of the interview. When asked if he thinks Oprah was exploiting Meghan and Harry, he replied. "Yes, I do...that's just my opinion. It seems to me she's pushing it to get more and more out of it."

In Meghan and Harry's explosive interview, the couple spoke about how there were concerns regarding the skin colour of their son Archie and that Meghan received zero help for her mental health.

